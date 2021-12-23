Bihar Board 10th Model Question Paper Released: Check Exam Pattern, Dates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also released the model question paper to facilitate better preparation for students. The model question paper gives an idea about the type of question that can be asked from a particular chapter. Additionally, it carries details about the sections and how many questions the candidate needs to attempt. Students can download the model question paper from the Bihar board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Exam pattern

Each question paper of the Bihar board class 10 examination will be divided into three sections. The first section will feature objective-type questions. There will be a separate section for short and long answers. Each section will be compulsory and failure to answer any section will lead to deduction of marks.

Bihar Board 10th Exam Dates

The Bihar board class 10 (matric) examinations are slated to be conducted between February 17 to 24, 2022. The examinations will begin with mathematics on February 17, followed by science, social science, and English on February 18, 19, and 21, respectively. The exam for the mother tongue subject will be conducted on February 22, followed by the second language on the next day on February 23. The Bihar board class 10 examination will conclude with the elective subject on February 24.

The board will also be mentioning the subject code for each subject on the question paper of the class 10 board examination. Appearing candidates will have to enter this subject code in the OMR sheet attached to the answering sheet/booklet. The subject code for the social science examination this year is 211, whereas, for science, it is 112.

For internal assessment marks for science and social science, students will be awarded marks on the basis of project works and other activities in the subject.

Meanwhile, the state board has released the admit card for the class 12th practical examination that is slated to begin on January 10, 2022. The practical exams for various subjects will go on till January 20. Students can download the admit card from the official portal of BSEB, inter22.biharboardonline.com by giving details like school code, registration number, and date of birth.

