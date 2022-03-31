Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Direct Link to Check, Documents Needed

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the class 10 Bihar Board result today. The result will be announced via a press conference at the BSEB’s Patna-based headquartered. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore and the state education minister will jointly release the result. As soon as the announcement is made, students can check their scores at official websites.

The Bihar Board 10th result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, at 1 pm. At the time of announcing class 12 results, the Board had announced its results on time, however, the link took about half an hour to activate. Due to heavy traffic, students are likely to face issues. So, to cut the queue, students can directly check their results at News18.com by filling the form below -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Documents Needed

Students need to keep their Bihar Board admit cards handy to check their results. The admit card or hall ticket has details including the roll number and the date of birth which will be needed to check the score. Further, once the result is out, students need to verify these details from the admit card.

To ensure error-free results, students need to check names, spelling, personal details, marking, total, exam centre, school name etc, and verify the same. In case of any error, students need to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 candidates can contact BSEB helpline in case of any problem. Bihar Board officials can be contacted on 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.

Bihar Board 10th: Passing Marks

To be declared pass in Bihar Board class 10 results, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have internal or practical marks, the candidate needs to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

Last year, 78.71 per cent of students passed the Bihar Board matric exam. The top spot in BSEB class 10 merit list was shared by three students– Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, Sandeep Kumar, who scored a total of 484 out of 500 marks. The second spot was shared by seven students scoring 483 marks.

