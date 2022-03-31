Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Marksheet, Merit List at onlinebseb.in

Students can expect a high pass percentage this year. Bihar Board has decided to take the top five and not six subjects into consideration while calculating results students will get marks out of 500 instead of the usual practice of marking total marks from 600. BSEB has decided to consider the sixth subject as an optional one. This means, if a student fails to pass in any one subject, that subject will be considered optional, and marks obtained in the result of the subjects will be considered and the total score will be released. This will also help in increasing the marks of students as the best of five subjects will be considered for totaling.
Before announcing results, BSEB Patna holds a verification process for toppers. The verification process was introduced after an infamous incident of Rubi Rai – a topper in class 12 board exams who was not able to answer the simplest questions by media. She was even unable to tell the names of her subject. Later investigation revealed that she had cheated in exams. Ever since Bihar Board holds verification of the top-scoring candidates before declaring the results.
Bihar Board students, their parents, teachers, or other stakeholders can download their mark sheets while sitting at home. No physical copy will be sent via email. Stduents need to visit the following websites to check result -
— onlinebseb.in
— biharboardonline.com
— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
The State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary along with Bihar Board chief Anand Kishore will announce the Bihar Board 10th result at 1 pm from BSEB’s Patna-based headquarters. The result will be announced at a media briefing first. Once announced to the media, the link will be activated for students to access.
Not anyone can check your scores. One has to know the unique number or BSEB board roll number as well as date of birth mentioned on the official board hall ticket to be able to access the results. All these details are mentioned in the board admit card released before exams. Thus, students need to keep their admit card handy while checking the score.
The Bihar Board 10th result will ve first announced by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in front of the media. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 pm. After the media briefing result will be available on official websites. The announcement will take place in physical mode after two years. Last year the result was announced via online address due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, it will be announced at the Education Department auditorium located in the Secretariat.
After being delayed due to an exam leak, Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be announced today - March 31. The result will have marks of nearly 17 lakh students who took the board exams. BSEB will also release the merit list today.
To pass BSEB 10th students will need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Out of total subjects, if a student fails to get the minimum marks in two subjects they will still be given grace marks, however, if someone fails in more than two subjects they will have to appear for a compartment exam. On failing, students will have to repeat the class.
Last year, 78.71 per cent of students cleared Bihar Board 10th, this was a decline from 80.29 per cent in 2020 and 80.73 per cent in 2019. It is expected that the Board will touch the 80 per cent mark again this year. On the other hand, the top-scoring students will get prizes up to Rs 1 lakh from the Board.
