Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Passing Marks, Toppers' Score, Merit List

Bihar Board 10th result: The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar board matric or class 10 results today, March 31 at 3 pm at a press conference. Over 16 lakh students had registered to appear for exams this year. Once released, the Bihar Board 10th result will be available at the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and onlinebseb.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The results can also be checked directly through DigiLocker and via SMS. After receiving the Bihar board matric result, students must cross-check all the details on the marksheet. This includes not just the scores, but also the candidates’ name, parents’ name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately. Students can access their scores directly at News18.com:

Advertisement

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Subjects Which Students Need to Pass Advertisement

The Bihar board has offered many relaxations to students this time which includes grace marks, option of changing the low-scoring subject with an elective among others, grace marks of up to 8 marks if any student fails. However, there are also some subjects in which students cannot fail as per BSEB rules. Students of class 10 are required to pass English, Science, social science, and science practicals, and internal assessment. Failing these subjects, students will have to appear for compartment exams which will be held at a later date.

Advertisement

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Topper Likely to be from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

इस साल सरकार की ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट कहे जाने वाले इस स्कूल के 119 छात्रों ने मैट्रिक परीक्षा दी है. सूचना यह भी है कि टॉपर की वेरिफिकेशन में यहां के भी लगभग दो दर्जन छात्र शामिल हुए हैं. इस साल इस स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले 119 छात्रों ने मैट्रिक की परीक्षा दी है जिसमें 60 छात्र और 59 छात्राएं शामिल हैं. जहां तक बात करें इस स्कूल के टॉपर्स की फैक्ट्री कहे जाने पर तो साल 2015 के मैट्रिक परीक्षा में इस स्कूल के 30 छात्रों ने टॉप टेन में जगह बनाई थी, इससे आगे बढ़ते हुए 2016 में सिमुलतला आवासीय विद्यालय के 42 छात्रों ने मैट्रिक परीक्षा में टॉप टेन में स्थान पक्का किया था. 2019 में 16 और 2020 में 6 छात्र टॉप टेन में शामिल हुए थे, जबकि 2021 में भी 13 छात्र टॉप टेन में शामिल हुए जिसमें इस स्कूल की पूजा कुमारी और शुभदर्शनी संयुक्त रुप से पूरे बिहार की टॉपर बनी थीं.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Passing Marks

Advertisement

To be declared pass in Bihar Board class 10 results, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have internal or practical marks, the candidate needs to pass the theory and practical papers separately. Toppers of the Bihar board class 10 exam will get up to a cash prize of one lakh rupees along with a Kindle.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Last Years’ Toppers Score

Last year, a total of 14,94,071 students had taken the Bihar Board class 10 exam. Out of the total, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys. A total of 78.71 per cent of students passed the exam. The top spot in BSEB class 10 merit list was shared by three students– Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, Sandeep Kumar, who scored a total of 484 out of 500 marks. The second spot was shared by seven students scoring 483 marks.

In 2020, a total of 4,03,392 students had secured first division while 5,24,217 had obtained second division. Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas, had topped the exam in 2020 with 96.20 per cent marks. He had scored 481 out of 500 in the examination. A total of 80.73 per cent students cleared the exam that year.

While in 2019, the pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharti from Rajaun village in Banka district had topped with 97.2 per cent marks or 486 marks out of 500.

In 2018, 68.89 per cent of students passed the exam while in 2017, only 50.12 per cent clear it and in 2016, less than half or 47.15 per cent students cleared the exam.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Merit List

The board will release the merit list of the exam after announcing the results. It will contain topper’s name and marks out of 500. The highest mark one can get is full marks in BSEB 10th.

Further, before releasing the results, BSEB holds a verification process for toppers every year. It was introduced after an inter topper, Rubi Rai, had secured the top rank but was later found to have cheated in the exams.

In case, a student is not happy with the marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. Students can also appear for special exams or compartmental exams to improve their scores. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.