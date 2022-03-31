Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: From Cheating to Delayed Result, List of Controversies in BSEB Matric Exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB will declare the Bihar matric board exam results 2022 today, March 31. Almost 17 lakh students had written the exams. Once released it will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and onlinebseb.in. The scores can also be accessed via SMS, DigiLocker and directly at News18.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Delay in result

The result link will be available after a press conference hosted at BSEB headquarter in Patna. The marksheets were earlier supposed to be released at 1 pm today, but now the board has rescheduled it to 3 pm. Earlier too, the results were going to be released by March 25 but were later delayed due to irregularities in the exam. There were allegations of cheating and paper leaks.

Math Paper leak

The board had to cancel the class 10 math exam 2022 which was scheduled for February 17. It was later conducted on March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Due to this a major delay happened in the declaration of BSEB matric results 2022. A large section of students had alleged that the question paper was circulated on social medial platforms ahead of the paper began across 25 exam centres. Students were allowed to use the admit cards issued to them previously.

100 Students Expelled on Day 1

The BSEB matric exam which started on February 17 saw 100 candidates being expelled on the very first day for practicing malpractices during the exam. Of the total expelled students, the maximum number of students were expelled in Saran with 28, followed by 15 students at Vaishali. Further, 20 students were expelled as they were trying to appear for the exam by giving the wrong identity.

Exam under headlight

Several students of the BSEB board exam had to write the papers under a headlight in the street. This was due to a power outage at an examination centre in Motihari district. Candidates were forced to write their board exams under the light of car’s headlamps. More than 400 students had to write their inter English exam under the headlights.

Fake tweet stating results are out

A Twitter account in the name of the Bihar Board had tweeted that the results have already been declared on March 30 which caused panic among the students. However, the tweet was fake. Twitter account. The Twitter handle, which went by the name — BSEB, similar to the name of the Bihar Board, tweeted the fake information. BSEB’s Twitter handle is verified with a blue tick.

