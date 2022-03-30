Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Announce Dates Today, Marksheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Once the result is out candidates can follow these steps to check their results.

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the link ‘Bihar Board Class 10th 2022 Result’ on the homepage.

Step 3- A new window will open in front of you. Enter your roll number and password in it.

Step 4- After submitting the required credentials, the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Download the result and take its printout.