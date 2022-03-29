Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Unlikely Today, Know When & Where to Check Marksheet

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will not be declaring its class 10 board exams results today. In fact, the Bihar Board is yet to release an official date. It is likely that the board will make the official announcement regarding the class 10 result date today. Bihar Board usually makes announcements regarding the result, a day in advance.

It is likely that the result will be announced by March 31. Thus, the dates can be announced on March 29 or March 30. Once announced the result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Students can download their marksheet online. No physical copy of the marksheet will be sent to any student.

The board exams students usually receive their mark sheet from their respective schools, however, due to the school closure, the printout of online result will act as a provisional marksheet. Students need to check the details including their roll number, personal details, subject-wise marks, and their total marks. It would also mention the qualifying status of the students.

Advertisement

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage on a Decline

While anyone who obtains 33 per cent marks is considered to have passed the exam, the number of students passing the exam has been on a decline over the past few years. As many as 78.17 per cent of students passed the Bihar Board matric in 2021. The pass percentage was 80.59 per cent in 2020, and 80.73 per cent in 2019.

Last year, the top rank is jointly bagged by three students - Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar. All three have obtained 96.80 per cent marks or 484 out of 500. A total of 101 students made it to the list of the top 10, with many students having scored similar marks.

Last year, of the 16.84 lakh students who registered, a total of 16.54 students appeared for the exams. As many as 4,13,087 students secured the first division followed by 5,00,615 lakh in the second, and 3,78,980 students in the third division. A total of 12,93,064 candidates passed the exams in 2021.

Advertisement

Bihar Board 10th Toppers to get Prize

Bihar Board will give Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and kindle-e-book to the top rank holder. The first rank is jointly shared by three students. The second rank holder will get Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a kindle-e-book-reader, and the third rank holder will get Rs 50,000 and a laptop, each. Students who have obtained rank between 4 and 10th spot will get Rs 10,000 each.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.