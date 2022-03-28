Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 Likely Today, Marksheets at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by March 31

Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is expected to announce the date and time of Bihar Board class 10 results 2022 today. The BSEB is likely to announce the result of over 17 lakh students within this week. While the official statement is yet to be out, sources in the board have revealed that the results can be expected by March 31.

Once declared, the results will be available at official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. News18.com too will be also hosting the result. This means, as soon as result is out, students will be able to check their scores with News18.com by filling the following table -

Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores. The roll number, name, and date of birth as mentioned on admit card will be needed to fill the box and check score. To ensure the result is error-free, they need to check the following -

— Spellings

— Personal Information

— Marks Calculation

In case of any error, students need to get in touch with board authorities at the earliest.

The marksheet will also reveal the pass or fail status. To pass the exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Those who do not get the passing marks will have a chance to take the exam again in form of a compartment test. If a student fails in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and will have to repeat the class.

In Bihar Board 10th result last year, as many as 78.71 per cent of students who took the exam, passed it. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 80.29 per cent and in 2019 it was at 80.73 per cent. It would be worth seeing if Bihar Board is able to reach back to the 80 per cent mark this year.

Last year, Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, and Sandeep Kumar scored 484 marks out of 500 marks and jointly scored rank 1 in Bihar Board 10th result.

