Bihar Board 10th Results 2022: Meet the Toppers of BSEB Matric Exam

The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 result was announced on March 31. Along with the result, the state education minister also released the topper’s name and their ranks. This year, the BSEB matric exam 2022 topper is Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad who bagged rank one after scoring 487 marks out of 500.

Speaking to the media, the topper said that although she was expecting good marks, she was not prepared to become the topper of the state. She says that she thought she would score 490 out of 500, but might not become a state topper.

She adds, after the results were announced, she was taken by surprise. Ramayani dreams to become a journalist one day, and wants to bring out the issues of the marginalised, as reported by News18 Hindi.

This year the second position in the class 10 results has been bagged by two students, who are Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur while the third position has been grabbed by Pragya Kumari. Vivek who came in second, wants to become an IAS officer, while Pragya Kumari of Aurangabad, a farmer’s daughter wants to prepare for NEET.

The top five ranks have been secured by eight students while six to 10 ranks have been secured by as many as 39 students. The top 10 ranks are awarded cash prizes ranging from 1 lakh to 10000 every year. Bihar Board awards Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and kindle-e-book to the top rank holder. The second rank holders will get Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a kindle-e-book-reader, and the third rank holder will get Rs 50,000 and a laptop, each. Students who have obtained rank between 4 and 10 also gets Rs 10,000 each.

