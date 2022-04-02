Bihar Board 10th Results 2022 Scrutiny Applications Begin: Here's How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to begin the application process for scrutiny of its Class 10, or matric results from April 2. Students who are not satisfied with the marks assigned to them can apply for the scrutiny of their BSEB matric answer scripts online with a fee of Rs 70 per subject. The application window for the scrutiny will be open till April 8 on BSEB’s official portal biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on March 31 recording a pass percentage of 79.88. Out of the total 16.11 lakh students who had appeared for the exam, as many as 12.86 lakh were declared passed while over 3.24 lakh failed to make the cut.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny: How to Apply

Students can apply for the scrutiny of their BSEB class 10 or matric results by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Log on to the BSEB result scrutiny portal, scrutiny.biharboardonline.com

Step 1: Click on Apply for Scrutiny(Annual Secondary Examination 2022)’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register on the website by creating a login using your roll number, name and date of birth

Step4: Log in to your account using the newly created username and password.

Step 5: Select the subject for scrutiny by clicking on Apply for Scrtuniy Button mentioned against the subject

Step 6: Pay the final application fee.

Step 7: Submit your request and save the acknowledgment for future use or reference

This year, a total of 4,24, 857 students have secured first division in BSEB matric results whereas 5,10,411 students secured second and 3,47,637 got third division. Students who could not pass the BSEB matric exams 2022 can apply for the compartment. However, the option is only available to students who have failed in one or two subjects. Students who have failed in more than two subjects will have to repeat the class and appear for BSEB matric exams next year.

The notification for the compartment exam will soon be issued by the Bihar Board. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in every subject to pass in BSEB matric exam. In subjects, that have practical aspects, students are required to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

