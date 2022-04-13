Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exams Admit Cards 2022 Released at inter22spl.biharboardonline.co, Steps to Download

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exams Admit Cards 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday has issued the admit cards for the BSEB Inter or Class 12 compartment exam 2022. As per the board, the admit card can be availed till April 20. Candidates can get their admit card on the official website at inter22spl.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board had earlier announced that the Class 12 compartment exam will be held from April 25 to May 4. As per the official notification, the BSEB practical exams will be held between April 18 to 20. The exam scheduled of the BSEB 12th compartmental-cum-special exam is available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The exam will begin with Mathematics.

Advertisement

The Bihar Board Inter compartment exams will be conducted in the offline mode in two shifts — the first one will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second one from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. A 15 minutes additional “cool-off" time will be given to the students to read and analyse the questions but exam time will be 1 hour 30 minutes. As per the official notification, the BSEB practical exams will be held between April 18 to 20.

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exams Admit Cards 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Click on the relevant link for download compartmental exam admit cards. Alternatively, click on the direct link given here - BSEB Inter Compartmental Admit Card 2022. Enter your User Name and Password to login. Your BSEB 12th admit cards will be displayed. Download and print a copy for future references.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.