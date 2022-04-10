Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam Schedule Out, Begins from April 25

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the detailed date sheet of the BSEB Inter or Class 12 compartment exam 2022. It will be held from April 25 to May 4. The exam scheduled of the BSEB 12th compartmental-cum-special exam is available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The exam will begin with Mathematics.

The Bihar Board Inter compartment exams will be conducted in the offline mode in two shifts — the first one will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second one from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. A 15 minutes additional “cool-off" time will be given to the students to read and analyse the questions but exam time will be 1 hour 30 minutes. As per the official notification, the BSEB practical exams will be held between April 18 to 20.

Students who were unable to clear the Bihar board Inter exam are allowed to sit for the compartmental exam. Meanwhile, the special exam is for those who could not appear in 12th final exams at all. Students will have to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks at all times and carry sanitisers.

BSEB had earlier opened the scrutiny or re-checking process of the class 12 exam answer sheets. It concluded on March 30. Students had to pay Rs 70 per paper for applying for the scrutiny process.

As many as 13,55,749 students took the BSEB Inter exam this year, out of which 10,62,557 cleared it. The class 12 intermediate exam result was announced on March 16. The pass percentage stands at 80.15 percent this year. Candidates had to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to clear the exam.

Bihar board was the fastest to deliver the board exam results for the fourth time in a row. BSEB cleared 70 lakh OMR sheets of 13,55,749 students in a span of just 19 days. The exam pattern too was changed this year and featured Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Students were given OMR sheets which comprised of barcodes and lithcodes. The unique ids of the students were printed also on them. Through this technology, the board checked the papers faster thus releasing the results at the earliest. The Bihar Board class 12 exams were held between February 1 to 14.

