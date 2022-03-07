Bihar Board 12th Evaluation Ending Tomorrow, BSEB Inter Result 2022 by March-end

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is almost done with the evaluation process for the class 12 or intermediate board exams. Over 13.4 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams held by the Bohar board, each taking five to six exams. The board, as per schedule, will conclude the evaluation process for at least more than 60 lakh answer booklets by March 8.

The evaluation of intermediate exams had begun on February 26 and will conclude tomorrow. The board had appointed over 200 examiners to check the answer sheets. Each evaluation centre had a computer from where the examiners uploaded marks as and when the answer booklets were checked. Thus, the result took can be expected timely.

Advertisement

Last year when most of the boards did not hold exams at all, Bihar Board not only held exams but has also been announcing the fastest ever result in the past three years. In 2021, the Bihar Board 12th exams were held from February 2 to 13 and the result was announced on March 26. Since the Bihar Board Inter exams, 2022 were conducted from February 1 to 14. This year too, students can expect results by March-end.

To pass the Bihar Board exams, one needs to secure at least 33 per cent marks. The passing marks have been the same for the past few years. In the past few years, the number of students passing the exam has gone up. In 2018, 52.95 per cent of students had passed BSEB inter exam, in 2019 the number went up to 79.76 per cent, in 2020 80,44 per cent cleared the exam. Last year, 78.04 per cent passed the theory exam, however, later relaxation of given to students, and all were promoted.

Not only 12th but Bihar Board 10th students can also anticipate their results by March-end. While the board is yet to announce any official result date, days after 12th board result, 10th students will get their scores. Both Bihar Board 10th, 12th results will be available at biharboardonline.com. For class 10 or matric exam, as many as 16 lakh students appeared. The evaluation for the Bihar Board matric exam began on March 5 and will conclude on March 8.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.