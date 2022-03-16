Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates: Know When, Where & How to Check BSEB Inter Marks

com is also hosting the results and students can directly check their scores by filling in the form given below –

The Board is set to become the second board to announce the class 12 results today. Before CISCE has announced their class 10 and class 12 term 1 results, however, CISCE is yet to hold term 2 and hence the final results are yet to be out. Bihar Board has been the fastest among all boards for over past few years in terms of declaring results.

Not just fastest 2021 Bihar Board Inter results were one of the best results as board had declared all students as pass due to the boards. Streamwhise, its commerce which has been showing best results for Bihar Board 12th students. In 2021, commerce was the best performing stream with 91.48 per cent of students who took exam in commerce stream clearing the exam. In 2020 too, it was commerce with 93.26 per cent pass percentage which had topped among streams. It would be worth seeing if the stream continues it winning streak and moves for a hattrick this year.

In 2021, 77.97 per cent of students who took Arts passed it while 76.28 per cent of science students cleared exam, and for commerce, pass percentage was at 91.48 per cent, however, later board decided to give grace makrs and promote all students.

In arts, Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar Jamui had topped with 92.6 percent marks while in commerce, Sunanda Kumari got rank 1 with 94.2 percent marks. In science strea, Sonali Kumari was the highest scorer with 94.2 per cent marks.

In 2020, the pass percentage for science was at 77.39 per cent, for commerce at 93.26 per cent, and for arts at 81.44 per cent.

Toppers in all the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will receive cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The top three rank holders will also receive laptops and a kindle e-readers.

