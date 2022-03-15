Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on March 16 at biharboardonline.com: Check Date and Time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the inter or class 12 results on March 16 at 3 pm, the BSEB announced in an official statement. Once announced, it will be available at the official portals — onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will also be available at the DigiLocker and BSEB apps. Besides, the board has completed the evaluation process of the answer scripts as well. The evaluation began which began on February 26 ended on March 8.

The board had released the provisional answer key for the objective questions asked in the class 12 examination, which comprised of 50 per cent of the exams. Candidates can assess their probable score in the objective section using the answer key. The answer key is also available at the official website.

BSEB had divided the exams in to two parts for the current academic year with each covering 50 percent of the syllabus, like CBSE. The exams were held between February 1 and 14 across various exam centres in the state. A total of nearly 29 lakh students had appeared for exams.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Passing Marks

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall. They will have to pass in the theory and practical papers as well.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Pass percentage last year

The Bihar board class 12 board exams has seen the pass percentage getting higher every year. In 2019, it was 79.16 per cent while in 2020, it was 80.44 per cent. However, after delivering an almost 80 per cent success rate in 2020, the pass percentage dropped slightly in 2021 at 78.04 per cent in 2021. BSEB later extended relaxation in marks, and all the students were later promoted.

Meanwhile, for class 10, the evaluation process began on March 5 and is likely to conclude on March 15. More than 200 evaluation centres have been set up for this purpose. BSEB conducted the class 10 offline exams between February 17 and 24 prior to conducting the class 12 exams.

