Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Saurav Kumar Beats Financial Hardship to Tops Science Stream with 96.4%

Saurav Kumar, who hails from a small village in Kashichak block of Nawada district Bihar, says that he had not ever imagined to be the talk of the town for topping his board exams one day. But, soon after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar board 12th result 2022, on Wednesday, the son of a carpenter, Saurav started to receive wishes from all his teachers, family and friends for topping the Science stream in Bihar Board.

“I was expecting good marks in my exams, had imagined coming among the 10 toppers in board exams, but when I was told that I have topped the science stream, I was left shocked," said Saurav, who studied from KLS College in Nawada.

The young topper who has secured 472 marks in Science stream and bagged 96.4 per cent, says that post the lockdown when everything was shut, he used that time to study for his exams properly.

While Saurav has topped the science stream in the whole of Bihar, Sangam Raj from Arts and Ankit Kumar Commerce also became the toppers with 96.4 per cent and 94.6 per cent marks respectively. A total of 80.15 percent of students have passed the Bihar Board’s inter examination.

The BSEB is the first board to announce the results of this years board exams. This year performance of students has improved across all streams in the board exams. Out of the total of 13,55,749 students who appeared for the Bihar Board Inter exams, as many as 10,62,557 students have passed the Bihar Board 12th exams. The overall pass percentage is at 80.15 per cent. A rise from last year when 78.04 per cent of students cracked the exam, however, later due to Covid-19 the board decided to give grace marks and promoted all students.

Toppers in all the three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The top three rank holders will also receive laptops and a kindle e-readers.

