Bihar Board 12th Result: Could not Clear Inter Exam? Here's What to Do

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the class 12 or intermediate board exams result today, March 16. Students from arts, commerce, and science stream can check their results online at the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Over 13.46 lakh students took the exam, however, if you have not cleared the test, there are other options which you can opt for.

Students need a minimum of 33 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to obtain a pass certificate. Those who are unable to obtain the required numbers are declared failed, however, they must note that there are other options which include a compartment exam that will give students the chance to improve their performance.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Compartment Exams

The Bihar Board will hold compartmental exams for intermediate students. The dates of the exam will be announced soon. Students who were unable to clear, can take these exams. They will, however, have to fill a new application form which will be made available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who clear compartmental exams will be declared pass in the inter exams. But students must note that those who fail in more than two subjects will not get be allowed to sit for the improvement exam and will have to reappear again next year.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Re-evaluation of Results

Students who have queries and think that they have not been evaluated fairly or the calculation could be wrong in the exam can opt for re-evaluation. The board will also open the application window for the same soon.

Bihar board has been the fastest to release the class 12 exam results for four years in a row, now. Last year, it had declared class 12 board exams results on March 26 and this time the board is announcing results today, March 16, breaking all records. In 2020 and 2019 too, the board released the results very early unlike other state and central boards.

Last year, a total of 2,94,317 students were declared ‘fail’ by the Bihar Board in the intermediate exams. Almost 13 lakh students took the exams. The overall pass percentage also dropped from 80.44 per cent in 2019 to 78.04 per cent in 2021. Most of the students who failed the exam were from the science stream — 1,27,864, closely followed by arts stream in which 1,60,066 candidates failed. In commerce, 6295 students could not clear the exam.

