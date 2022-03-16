Bihar Board 12th Result For Commerce, Arts, Science at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: When & Where to Check BSEB Inter Marksheet

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) commonly known as Bihar Board will be declaring the class 12 or intermediate board exams result today. The result for students of arts, commerce, and science stream will be issued simultaneously. Over 13.46 lakh students who took the exam will be able to check their results online at official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

The State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary along with Bihar Board chief Anand Kishore will be announcing the result at 3 pm from Patna-based headquarters. The result will be announced at a media briefing first. Once announced to the media, the link for students to check their results online will be activated.

To check their results, students need to keep their admit card handy. Once out online, students will be able to check their detailed marks and download marksheet using their roll number. The roll number will be mentioned in the hall ticket or Bihar Board admit card.

Students can also check their results directly with News18.com. To do so, they need to fill in the box given below. Once declared, students will be able to check scores directly here and avoid the wait at the official website. Further, students can fill box beforehand and get alerted once results are announced

This year too, Bihar Board is all set to be one of the first boards to have declared results, however, another record set in making today is that of commerce stream. Over past two years, commerce has remained best performing stream in Bihar Board class 12 results.

In 2021, commerce was the best performing stream with 91.48 per cent of students who took exams in commerce stream clearing the exam. In 2020 too, it was commerce with 93.26 per cent pass percentage which had topped among streams. It would be worth seeing if the stream continues it winning streak and moves for a hattrick this year.

As per rules, toppers in all the three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The top three rank holders will also receive laptops and kindle e-readers.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage in Bihar Board 12th Result is also on a rise over the years. Starting from a passing percentage of 79.16 in 2019, the Bihar board results moved to 80.44 in 2020. In 2021, the board had passed 78.04 per cent students, however, it later gave grace marks and promoted all students due to the covid-19 pandemic. Thus, registering a record high pass percentage of 100 per cent.

