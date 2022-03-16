Bihar Board 12th Results 2022: No Toppers From Simulatala This Year, Check Stream-wise Merit List

In a unique turn of events, Simulatala Avasi Vidyalaya (SAV) which is often called as the topper factory has not given even a single topper this year’s Bihar Board 12th results. The residential school which was the dream project of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has for the first time in recent history has not been listed in the top 10 ranks.

This year, fewer students appeared from Simultala. As many as 42 students from the school took the Bihar Board exams. This includes 27 students from the science stream, nine from arts, and seven from commerce. None of these students have made a mark in the merit list. The administration claims that this has happened because students could not receive proper training due to the covid-19 pandemic-induced school shutdown.

Simultala has been a topper factory last year most of the toppers were from the school in class 12 board exams. From 2017 to 2019, toppers were from Simultala. While the school could not give a topper in 2020, three of top 10 students were from the school in the Bihar Board matric exam.

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers

Rank 1: Saurav Kumar – 94.4%

Rank 1: Arjun Kumar – 94.4%

Rank 2: Raj ranjan – 94.2%

Rank 3: Sejal Kumari – 94%

Rank 4: Vishnu Kumar – 93.8%

Rank 4: Shubham Kumar Verma – 93.8%

Rank 4: Sanjeet Kumar – 93.8%

Rank 4: Laukesh Kuamr – 93.8%

Rank 4: Goutam Kumar Jha -93.8%

Rank 4: Swati Kumari – 93.8%

Rank 5: Anshul Kumar – 93.6%

Rank 5: Vidyanand Kumar – 93.6%

Rank 5: Shivdayal Kumar – 93.6%

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Meet Commerce Toppers

Rank 1: Ankit Kumar Gupta – 94.6%

Rank 2: Vinit Sinha – 94.4%

Rank 2: Pyush Kumar – 94.4%

Rank 3: Muskan Singh – 94%

Rank 3: Anjanli Kumari – 94%

Rank 4: Sudhanshu Ranjan – 93.8%

Rank 5: MD Aaquib – 93.6%

Rank 5: MD Intekhab Alam – 93.6%

Rank 5: MD Ammar Ashhad – 93.6%

Rank 5: Kamlesh Mukhiya – 93.6%

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Meet Arts Toppers

Rank 1: Sangam Raj – 96.4%

Rank 2: Shreya Kumari – 94.2%

Rank 3: Ritika Ratna – 94%

Rank 4: Ratrani Kumari – 93.8%

Rank 5: Sharafat Alam – 93.2%

Rank 5: Mamta Kumari – 93.2%

This year, the overall pass percentage has seen a rise of over 2.11 percentage points as 80.15 per cent of students cracked the Bihar Board class 12 exam. A total of 4,52,171 students have secured marks in the first division or 60+ marks. Most of the students have scored marks in the second division with as many as 5,10,831 students. In the third division, as many as 99,550 students passed. The highest marks are obtained by Sangam Raj with 482 marks or 96.40% marks followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta who stood first in commerce with 473 (94.60%). He was closely followed by science topper Saurav Kumar who got 472 marks or 94.40%.

