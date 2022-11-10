Home » News » education-career » Bihar Board Begins Class 11 Registrations for BSEB Inter Board Exams in 2024

Candidates of BSEB class 11 must note that registration will be open until November 30. The registrations can be completed online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, by providing the required information

By: Education and Careers Desk

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 12:42 IST

Bihar, India

BSEB 12th board exam registrations open until Nov 30 (Representative image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process of class 11 students for the board examination of session 2022-24. Candidates of BSEB class 11 must note that registration will be open until November 30. The registrations can be completed online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, by providing the required information.

The BSEB said the registration process will be administered by the heads of the institutes where the students are enrolled. The board explained that the registration of regular students enrolled in educational institutions covered by OFSS and educational institutions exempted from OFSS and independent students of all institutions will be done by the heads of educational institutions.

BSEB BOARD EXAM 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1. Go to the official website of BSEB - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com,

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link for the academic year 2022-24

Step 3. Fill in the form

Step 4. Upload documents, pay fees

Step 5. Download the acknowledgement form and keep a copy of the same for further reference.

The Bihar board recently released the dummy admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the session 2022-23. If the dummy admit card contains inaccuracies, students may request corrections. Dummy admit cards for classes 10 and 12 are also available to students from their respective schools. The principal’s or department head’s office must be contacted by students to obtain the admit cards.

Additionally, students must check the information on their Bihar board dummy admit card. If any errors are found, they must contact the principal’s office directly and have the changes made before November 18. The Bihar board examinations for classes 10 and 12 of the current session are expected to be conducted in February- March next year.

first published: November 10, 2022, 12:39 IST
last updated: November 10, 2022, 12:42 IST

