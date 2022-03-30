Bihar Board Class 10 Results Out? Fact-check Finds the Tweet Came From Fake Account

Around 16 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the Bihar Board 10th examination results. A Twitter account in the name of the Bihar Board recently tweeted that the results had been declared. However, News18 verified that claim and found that the results weren’t out and that the tweet came from a fake Twitter account.

The Twitter handle, BSEB, which is similar to the name of the Bihar School Examination Committee, tweeted the fake information. According to News18’s fact check, Bihar Board’s Twitter handle is Bihar School Examination Board, and it’s a verified account with a blue tick.

The Bihar Board of Education has not issued or tweeted any official notice regarding the release of Class 10 results.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check BSEB matric results

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board inter result: Here’s how to download scores

STEP 1: To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, registered candidates will have to go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on the “Student Section"

STEP 3: Candidates will then be redirected to the login page where they are supposed to enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button.

STEP 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

STEP 5: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

