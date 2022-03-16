Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: How Did BSEB Declare Fastest Results For 4 Years in Row

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the inter or class 12 board exams results in record time. This was the fastest ever results released by the board. Available at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, as many as 13,55,749 students took the exam, and 10,62,557 have cleared it.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates

In 2021, the Bihar Board had declared the class 12 results for all streams in March 26 while in 2020 results were announced on March 25, in 2019 BSEB released inter result on March 30. Prior to that, the results were either announced in May or June. But this time, breaking all records the board had prepared the results in 19 days. How? Using advanced technology, it claims.

The board has cleared 70 lakh OMR sheets of 13,55,749 students in a span of just 19 days. BSEB had changed the exam pattern this year. The exams were taken in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. For this purpose, students were given OMR sheets which featured barcodes and lithcodes. The unique ids of the students were printed on them. This way the board used technology to check the papers thus producing faster results. The Bihar Board class 12 exams were held between February 1 to 14.

Not just fastest, this year, the Bihar board inter result is one of the best results. The overall pass percentage is at 80.15 per cent. A total of 79.53 per cent of students have passed in the arts stream. In commerce, the pass percentage is the highest with 90.38 per cent students clearing it and in science it is 83.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,52,171 students have secured first division or 60+ marks. While most of the students have been placed in the second division with as many as 5,10,831 students out of the total 13,55,749. In the third division, 99,550 students have been placed.

This year, the highest marks has been obtained by Sangam Raj with 482 marks or 96.40 per cent marks followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta who stood first in commerce with 473 marks or 94.60 per cent. While in science, the topper is Saurav Kumar who got 472 marks or 94.40 per cent.

To prevent cheating, the Bihar Board had prepared some strategies prior to conducting the exam. It had set the paper using 10 sets of question papers to ensure students could not cheat with those sitting next to them. Students were asked to answer any 50 questions out of a total of 100 questions. If a candidate answers more than 50 questions, the first 50 questions will be calculated. The exam had 50 objective-type questions and 50 subjective-type questions. Students were asked to answer 10 subjective questions for two marks, 10-questions for two marks and 50 one-mark objective questions.

Further, before releasing the results, BSEB holds a verification process for toppers every year. This process was introduced after an inter topper — Rubi Rai – who had secured the top rank in the exams but was unable to answer the simplest questions asked to her by media. This includes the names of the subjects she had appeared for. Later the board conducted an investigation which revealed that she cheated in the exams. Since then, the Bihar board held verification of the toppers before releasing the results.

