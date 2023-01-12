Bihar Board Extends Registrations For Matric Exam 2024 For Class 9 Students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for class 9th students to register for the annual matric exam 2024. As per the new announcement, class 9th students can register for the BSEB class 10 annual exam 2024 by January 16.

The board shared its information through its official Twitter handle. The board has given instructions to the heads of the schools to ensure that the registration of the remaining students of the institute is done by January 16.

Apart from this, the board has mentioned that the students whose online registration has been done, but the fee has not been deposited, that too can be submitted till January 16. At the same time, in case a student is facing a problem in depositing the registration fee, the board has also issued a helpline number.

Recently, Bihar School Examination Board released the admit card for the class 10th or matriculation examination on January 8. The heads of the schools can download the BSEB matriculation exam admit card through the official website of Bihar Board, secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB 10th 2023 admit card will be available till January 15 on the official website.

The class 10th practical exams and internal assessments for 2023 are scheduled from January 19 to January 21. Bihar board matriculation or class 10th theory exams will be conducted from February 14 to February 22 this year. While the 12th exam will be conducted between February 1 and February 11.

To pass the BSEB 10th board exam, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in all individual subjects. Those who do not get the minimum marks to pass in matriculation exam will get another chance to improve their score through the compartmental exams. This exam will be conducted after the result.

Before the main examination, students can prepare through the model paper of the Bihar Board class 10th exam 2023. It can help in the preparation for the exam. If you know about the paper pattern in advance then it will be easier to manage time. Every year, the model paper of the class 10th sample test is also issued by the Bihar Board. It proves to be very helpful in the studies of the students.

