Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam Admit Card at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the matric or class 10 compartment exam admit cards today, April 22 at the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students who will be appearing for the exam will have to download the hall tickets from the official portal using their application number and password.

The Bihar Board will conduct the matric compartment exam between May 5 to 9 while the practical exams will be held between April 29 and April 30. The 10th compartment exams will be held in two shifts — the first one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Further, BSEB will give 15 minutes of extra reading time to the students.

This year, more than 16 lakh students had appeared in the matric exam. A total of 12,86,971 students have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is 78.88 per cent. Meanwhile, as many as 3.24 lakh failed to clear the exam.

BSEB Matric Admit Cards 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSEB

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the BSEB matric compartmental exam admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your BSEB 10th compartmental admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the card for future reference

Before downloading the hardcopy of the Bihar board matric compartment exam admit cards, students must cross-check all the details on it including their names, parents name, subject name, application number, exam time, venue, dates, Covid-19 guidelines, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately. Candidates can contact the Bihar board on 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

Meanwhile, those cleared the exam can continue class 11 in the same schools without having to pay the admission fee. They just needed to apply via BSEB’s Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal for free. The board had delivered the exam results within record time this year. It is also the fastest state board to do so.

