Bihar Board Matric Pass Students Can Join Same School in Class 11 Without Admission Fee

Students who have cleared the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 10 or matric exams 2022 and wish to continue class 11 in the same schools will not have to pay any admission fee. Such students can fill out their admission application online through BSEB’s Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal for free, reported a leading news daily. The application process for admission to class 11 through the OFSS is slated to begin in the second week of April.

On directions issued by the Bihar education department, Patna’s district education officer (DEO) has asked schools to update the information to all their students. During the online application for class 11, students are asked to select 10 schools where they wish to apply.

Meanwhile, students belonging to SC and ST categories will not have to pay any admission or transfer fees from the new academic year. The board also discontinued other provisions like fees on late submission of school fees and readmission charges when the student joined schools after being absent for 7 or more days without prior permission.

The BSEB class 10 or matric results were declared online last week after being conducted offline between February 1 to 10. Of the total 16.11 lakh students who had appeared for the exam, more than 12.86 lakhs were declared passed while as many as 3.24 lakh failed to make the cut. For students who are unsatisfied with their marks in BSEB matric results, the Bihar board has started the application process for the scrutiny of the answer scripts. Such students can opt for rechecking of their answer scripts by applying online with a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

The board will also be soon announcing the dates for compartment exams for students who have failed BSEB class 10 exams. The option, however, will also be available to students who have failed in a maximum of two subjects. Students who have flunked in more than two subjects will have to repeat class 10 and appear for BSEB matric exams next year.

