Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begins the online registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed Examination today January 28, 2023. Candidates who wish to get admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for the academic year 2023 can submit their registration forms through the official website.

As per the latest notification, all eligible candidates will be able to apply for D.El.Ed examination on the main website of BSEB, after carefully checking all the exam guidelines and syllabus. As mentioned in the D.El.Ed schedule, the last date to apply for the exam will be February 8, 2023, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates are advised for timely registrations in order to avoid any issues.

Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023: Steps to Submit Registrations

Open the official link of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 1. Click on the “Online Apply: D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Test 2023" link given on the site

Step 2. Read general instructions and then proceed with new registrations

Step 3. Enter your name and select category, gender, nationality, etc

Step 4. Fill out all the essential fields in the form

Step 5. Upload all the required documents for D.El.Ed exam registrations

Step 6. Make the D.El.Ed registration fee payment

Step 7. After submission, download the page and retain a copy of the online form for future purposes

Interested candidates have the chance to apply for the D.El.Ed 2023 exam latest by February 8, 2023. Here are a few easy steps to complete and successfully submit the registration forms.

