Bihar BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 2187 Posts,

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued a notification inviting applications to recruit for 2187 posts through the graduate-level combined competitive exam 2022. The application process is going to begin on April 14. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in and fill out the application form latest by May 17.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive examination. The competitive exam will be held in two stages, Prelims and Mains. In the prelims examination, candidates will have to answer questions related to general awareness, general science, mathematics, and logic reasoning. To qualify for the Mains exam, a candidate needs to score at least 40 per cent marks in the Prelims. For candidates in the BC category, the cut-off will be 36.50, for OBC it will be 34 per cent, for females, it is 32 per cent, for Pwd 32 per cent, and for SC, ST candidates it will be 32 per cent.

The commission has notified vacancies for the posts of Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, and Auditor.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Total - 2187 posts

Secretariat Assistant - 1360

Planning Assistant - 125

Malaria Inspector - 74

Auditor - 626

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who wish to apply should have a graduation degree in any field from any recognized university or institute.

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the job is 21 years. For candidates belonging to an unreserved category, and EWS candidates the upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For candidates in BC, EBC, categories, and females across backgrounds, the upper age limit is 40 years. For candidates belonging to SC, ST backgrounds, the upper age limit to apply is 42 years.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

For male candidates belonging to the general category, backward class, economically weaker section, and all candidates from other states, the application fee is Rs 540. Whereas for scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, physically handicapped candidates, and all-female candidates, the application fee is only Rs 135.

