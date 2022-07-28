Bihar CET-INT-BEd 2022 Revised Schedule Released, Entrance Exam Tentatively on August 28

The revised schedule of the Bihar Integrated BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET-INT-BEd) 2022 has been released. The tentative date for the entrance exam has been set for August 28. Over 10,000 students have already registered for the exam by 4 pm on July 26. Out of the total number of applications, 5,125 students have even submitted their application fees, the authorities have said.

Members of the CET-INT-BEd 2022 core committee met on Tuesday in the office of State Nodal Officer for discussions about the entrance exam. During the meeting, the committee members decided to revise the examination schedule for the four-year Integrated BEd programme. This decision has been made after the results of the CBSE and ICSE board 12th examinations were announced.

According to the announcement by State Nodal Officer Prof Arun Kumar Singh, students can apply for the entrance exam of Integrated BA-BEd and BSc-BEd 2022, through the official website at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in. The deadline for applying without a late fee is August 10, and the deadline for applying with a late fee is August 12. Registered candidates would be able to download their hall tickets on August 18.

Bihar CET-INT-BEd 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar CET-INT-BEd

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Register yourself, submit form

Step 4: Pay fee

Step 5: Download and save acknowledgement form

Bihar CET-INT-BEd 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. EWS candidates must pay Rs 750, while women, SC, ST, backward class (BC), economically backward classes (EBC), and Divyang must pay Rs 500.

Reports suggest that the Bihar CET-INT-BEd entrance exam centres will be established in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. Only four colleges in the state offer the four-year integrated BEd course. This includes Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, which is affiliated with Basundhara Teachers Training College, Shaheed Pramod BEd College, Baidyanath Shukla College of Education, and Mata Sita Sundar College of Education. There are 100 seats in each of these colleges.

