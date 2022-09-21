Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 7692 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 81100

The Bihar Civil Court has started the online registration process for class III/group-C posts in the subordinate courts. Those willing to apply for the 7692 vacancies can do so via the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in. The online registration window will close on October 20. Applications through any other mode will not be accepted.

A total of 7692 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 3325 posts of clerks, 1562 stenographer posts, 1132 posts of court reader-cum-deposition writer, and 1673 posts of peon/orderly. Candidates can apply for more than one position, but in that case, applications will have to be sent separately for each post.

Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022:Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For the posts of peon/orderly, candidates must have cleared matriculation or class 10. For the remaining posts, candidates must have cleared graduation.

Age Limit: To be eligible for the recruitment, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 37 years. However, for the post of peon/orderly, the lower age limit is 18 years. Additionally, female candidates have been given a 3-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official site, districts.ecourts.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, you will be able to see India’s map. Choose Bihar from there, then Patna.

Step 3. Now you will get the recruitment link under the ‘latest announcement’ section. Click on it.

Step 4. You will be redirected to the registration/login page.

Step 5. Select the ‘new registration’ tab, fill out the application, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 6. Download the form and make a copy of it for future reference.

Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022: Selection process

Applicants for clerk, peon, and court reader posts will be selected based on a preliminary test, a written test, followed by an interview round. On the other hand, applicants for stenographer posts are going to be shortlisted based on a preliminary test, written test, steno test and viva voce.

Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of peon will get salary between Rs 18000 to Rs 56900, while those selected for the posts of writer, stenographer, and clerk will get between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100.

