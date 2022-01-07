Bihar Closes Schools, Colleges, Hostels Till January 21

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Thursday announced to shut all schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels in the State till January 21. Even as schools and colleges will be shut, the classes will continue online.

In a bid to stop the spreading of COVID-19, more restrictions have been put by the government. As per the new orders, the government and private offices will function with a 50 per cent staff presence.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 and 12 board exams will be held in February. Unlike other boards which are holding their exams twice, Bihar Board will hold its exams annually, as usual. Last year too when most boards had cancelled their exams, Bihar Board went ahead and held exams. This year’s exams will begin from February 1 for inter students and conclude on February 14. The class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to 24.

Bihar Board exams will take place amid covid-19 precautions. The board exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second shift will be held from 1:45 to 5 PM. While the exam will be for three hours, students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

To pass Bihar Boards (both class 10 and 12) students need at least 33 per cent marks in each exam as well as overall. Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can improve their score by taking the compartmental exam. However, those who will be failed in more than two papers will have to repeat the year.

