Bihar DCECE Result 2021 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Steps to Check Score

Bihar DCECE 2021 result for the Polytechnic Entrance examination was declared by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on October 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their total score and their qualifying status at the Bihar DCECE Result 2021 online at the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

>Bihar DCECE 2021 Result: How to check

Candidates can download the Bihar DCECE Result by following the procedure mentioned below:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link reading - DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 Portal

Step 3: Now, click on the 1st link, which is - “Rank Card of DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021"

Step 4: Pick the steam for which you want to check Result

Step 5: You will be re-directed to a new page with input fields / login

Step 6: Enter your Roll Number (examination) and Date of Birth

Step 7: First, check the details present against your hall ticket. Submit it.

Step 8: As soon as you submit it, your Bihar DCECE Result 2021 will be flashed on the screen

Step 9: Download the Result Scorecard. You can also take a printout for future reference

As the Bihar DCECE 2021 Polytechnic exam result has been declared, the second step of the admission process is counselling. According to the official notice, the authority will release the detailed counselling schedule soon.

It is important for the candidates to note that the BCECE Board has prepared the DCECE 2021 merit list based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the examination. Those individuals who are able to secure a spot on the merit list will be invited to participate in the DCECE 2021 counselling and later, for the seat allotment process as per the schedule.

