Bihar DElEd 2022 Application Form Submission Deadline Extended Again

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application form submission deadline for the Bihar DElED 2022 exams. As per the recently released notification, students can fill the application form till July 22 and submit the fee til July 24.

Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates applying for the exam will have to pay a fee of Rs 960, however, for reserved category candidates it is Rs 760

On Monday, the board also released an explanatory video for the full schedule. BSEB has released the examination schedule via a tweet.

The first-year candidates, and for second-year candidates, the exam is from August 2, 2022. According to the schedule, DElED dummy admit cards have been released. Students can check the same and in case of any error, raise the issues with the authorities by July 28.

The diploma in elementary education (DElED) joint entrance examination is administered by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for admission to all private and public colleges in Bihar.

There are 150 multiple-choice questions in the test. The exam will be half in pen paper mode. The entrance test for the Bihar DEIEd 2022 programme was held this year for students applying to the diploma in elementary education programme.

