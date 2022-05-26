Bihar Girl Lost One Leg While Walking to School, Sonu Sood Extends Help

Amid recent reports that nearly 48 per cent of the children in India travel to school by walking, actor Sonu Sood has extended his support to a Bihar girl who walks on a single leg for almost a kilometre to reach her school. He shared the story of the girl on social media platform, Twitter, and promised to help her so that she can walk on both of her legs.

Tweeting the video, Sonu wrote, “Aab yeh ek nahi, dono pairon par kud kar school jayegi. Ticket bhej rha hun, chaliye dono pairon par chalne ka samay aa gya (Now, she will hop on both of her legs. I am sending the ticket, it’s time to walk on both of her legs)."

The story of the girl is getting viral on the internet and many publications have covered the tale of the school girl. The 10-year-old girl’s name is Seema. She hails from the Jumai district of Bihar. Seema met with an accident two years ago after being hit by a tractor. During her treatment, doctors had to cut down one limb. She, now, walks all the way to her school with a single leg.

Seema, however, didn’t lose hope after the unfortunate incident and aspires to be a teacher. While the story is inspiring, it makes us all take a look at the people residing in the remotest of areas of our country who have to struggle hard to attain education.

The humanitarian act of the actor touched the hearts of millions. Netizens reacted to Sonu’s post with love and praise. One of the users wrote, “You are really a true hero ever I have seen in my life. Your heartiest generosity is acknowledged by the entire people of our nation." While another commented, “Angels feel jealous of you. Thanks for everything, whatever your foundation is doing for needy people."

Meanwhile, as per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report conducted by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, only 9 per cent of students in classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 get transport provided by school. An equal number of students go to school via public transport. Only 8 per cent use two-wheeler owned in family and 3 per cent have own four wheeler to commute to and from school. Nearly 48 per cent of students walk to school every day and 18 per cent take bicycles to travel.

