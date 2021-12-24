Bihar Govt Ties up with Tata Group to Launch 6 New Courses on Advanced Technology

The Bihar government has tied up with Tata Technology to launch six new courses on new advanced technology from the next year. The courses will be job-oriented. Among the courses include arc welding and industrial robotics, electric vehicle training, IoT and digital instrumentation, machining and manufacturing advisor, IT and design, all types of repair and maintenance, and modern methods of plumbing.

A plan to make all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Bihar as Centres of Excellence is also being considered. The Labour Resources Minister in the state Jivesh Kumar Mishra said that the work of ITI upgradation is being done at a rapid pace with the aim of providing employment to the youth of the state.

The Bihar govt is making efforts to provide new employment opportunities in both government jobs and private sectors to remove unemployment in the state.

Mishra told that the students will get training on advanced technology. Under this technology, ITI will be further developed with the help of other industries including IT companies by putting machines in technology like machine learning, Internet of Things, graphic design, robotic maintenance, and electrical. Along with online training, physical training will also be arranged for the students.

He informed that Tata Technology will assist all the state ITIs with trainers and make upgraded tools, machinery, and syllabus. It has been made mandatory to constitute committees for the maintenance, management, and operation of ITIs. Those who have cleared class 10 or matriculation are eligible to take admission into ITIs.

Every year the Bihar State Combined Competitive Examination Board conducts a competitive entrance examination for admission in state ITI colleges where they get trained on several job-oriented skills.

