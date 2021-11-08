Bihar ITI Counselling Tomorrow: Check Schedule, Documents Needed to Apply

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the counselling schedule for the Bihar Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) admission. The online choice filling process for the first phase of counselling will begin on November 9. The phase 1 counselling process will continue till November 18 and candidates need to register themselves on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notice of the board, the counselling process will be held in three rounds, round 1, round 2, and a mop-up round. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 24. The second allotment result will be declared on December 12 while the date of the announcement of the results of the mop-up round will be notified in due course by BCECEB.

The round 1 document verification will be from November 25 to 30. The round 2 provisional seat allotment will be from December 6 and document verification will be held from December 7 to 11.

Bihar ITI phase 1 counselling: Documents needed

— Bihar ITI Rank card

— Admit card

— Passport size photograph

— Verification slip

— Allotment order

— Category certificate, if any

— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant

The entrance exam for Bihar ITI was held on September 5, and results were declared on September 22. BCECEB will conduct the admission process for approximately 25,464 seats. The seat matrix began on November 7.

The Bihar government had earlier said it will install power transformers to cover all the affected ITIs in the state. These institutes earlier faced a shortage of important equipment, though even after purchasing them, the problems still persisted as the existing electric supply wasn’t enough to power the apparatuses.

The Labour Resources Department will install a 200 KVA transformer at ITI Saharsa, and has approved Rs 6.29 lakh for the same. A 300 KVA transformer at a cost of Rs 10.56 lakh will be installed at ITI Udakishunganj, 200 KVA transformers at ITI Marhowrah and ITI Bettiah, 100 KVA transformers at Women ITI Madhubani, ITI Haweli Kharagpur, ITI Patori and ITI Narkatiaganj, and 63 KVA transformer at ITI Rosera. Bihar has as many as 149 government-run ITIs.

