Bihar NEET PG Counseling 2022 Starts: Know Top Medical Colleges & How to Secure a Seat

The Bihar NEET PG counseling 2022 has begun by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Candidates can fill out the application form via the official site, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The deadline to fill out and submit the forms is September 26.

In order to complete the registration, a candidate needs to pay a fee of Rs 2,200. On September 27, candidates will be getting an option to edit their applications (if needed). The rank card/merit list will be made available on September 29.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Eligibility

Candidates who have cleared the MBBS examination from any medical college in Bihar and have completed a satisfactorily one-year compulsory rotating internship are eligible for the counseling process. In addition to that, candidates should obtain permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or Bihar State Medical Council.

Admissions will be granted to 50% state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degrees and diploma courses through the Bihar NEET PG counseling process.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Find steps to apply here

Step 1. Go to the official site, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the tab to PG counselling registration

Step 3. Key in all the asked information and register

Step 4. Log in again and fill out the application form

Step 5. Attach the essential documents, pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6. Download the form

Bihar NEET PG counseling 2022: Reservation

According to the policy of the Government of Bihar, the reservation of seats for various categories includes 16 percent for candidates from Schedule Caste (SC), 1 percent for Schedule Tribe (ST), 12 percent for Backward Caste (BC), 18 percent for Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), three percent for Reserved Category Girls (RCG) and 10 percent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

