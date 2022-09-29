Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know Steps to Check

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the state NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, September 29. Candidates who had registered for the counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. One will need their application number and password to access the merit list.

Those who make it to the round 1 seat allotment list will be eligible for admission 50 per cent state quota seats to MD, MS, DNB, and PG diploma programmes across medical colleges in Bihar. The registration for the counselling process took place from September 21 to 26.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website BCECEB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment list link

Step 3: Enter your application number

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a print out for further use

Candidates who have cleared the MBBS examination from any medical college in Bihar and have completed a satisfactorily one-year compulsory rotating internship are eligible for admission to the NEET PG courses. The candidates must also have obtained permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or Bihar State Medical Council.

According to the policy of the government of Bihar, the reservation of seat for NEET PG courses for various categories includes 16 percent for candidates from Schedule Caste (SC), 1 percent for Schedule Tribe (ST), 12 percent for Backward Caste (BC), 18 percent for Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), three percent for Reserved Category Girls (RCG) and 10 percent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

