Bihar Schools Reopen for Classes 9 to 12 with Full Capacity, Class 8 with 50% Student Strength

Schools in Bihar have been allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 with full capacity while students of class 8 can go to schools but with 50 per cent student strength. Apart from schools, colleges and coaching institutes have also reopened with 100 per cent capacity. Schools for those below class 8 will continue to remain shut. Online classes will carry on at the same time.

Schools have been closed in Bihar since January 6 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. As the state saw a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, the Nitish Kumar-led government on Sunday decided to reopen schools. He took to social media to announce the same.

>Also read| Delhi Schools Reopen Today for Classes 9 to 12

Advertisement

“In view of the improvement in the situation of Covid-19, all schools up to class 8th will be able to open with 50 percent capacity, and all schools and colleges and coaching institutes belonging to classes 9th and above will be able to open with 100 percent attendance," tweeted Kumar.

The government also lifted the night curfew and relaxed many other restrictions which have been in place for a month. Government offices that have been functioning with 50 per cent attendance, will now run with full capacity and other visitors to these premises will also be allowed, however, only if they are vaccinated. The guidelines, which comes into force from February 7, will continue till February 13 after which the situation will be reviewed again.

>Read| 95% of Kids in Govt Schools Vaccinated, Their Emotional Health a Challenge: Sisodia

Not just Bihar, schools in Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat have also reopened today. While UP has allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to attend physical classes, the Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of classes 1 to 9. The Odisha government allowed the reopening of classes 8 and above while the remaining classes will reopen on February 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.