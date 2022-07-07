Bihar Tuition Teacher Who Brutally Thrashed 5-year-old Kid, Arrested

Bihar tuition teacher Amarkant Kumar aka Chotu sir, who was seen mercilessly beating a five-year-old in a viral video was arrested by Patna police on July 6. Taking Suo-moto cognizance of the video, Patna police traced the victim’s house and reached out to his father to file an FIR. Acting on the complaint, the police later arrested the accused from the Nalanda district, where he was hiding at his uncle’s home. A case in various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Justice Juvenile Act has been registered against him.

In the viral video, Amarkant can be seen beating the kid with a cane. The accused also kicked and punched the five-year-old. The kid eventually fainted and sustained various injuries including some on his chest and spine. He was admitted to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and was later discharged after he showed improvement in his condition.

Advertisement

Also read| Delhi Government Schools to Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed to Be Shared with Parents

He is the principal of the school and also ran a coaching centre. Following the incident, police confiscated all the computers, furniture and papers of the school. Separate FIRs in the incident have also been lodged by the National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Speaking to the media about the incident Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said the accused, originally a resident of Mandai village of Ghosi police station area of Jehanabad district, operated the Jaya Public School near Bir Oiyara Mahadev place in Dhanrua police station area.

This, however, is not the first such case to have come to light in recent months. In a similar incident from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, a student started vomiting blood after he was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher. The victim was admitted to Narchauk Medical College after his health deteriorated. A case against the teacher was registered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.