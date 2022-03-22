Bilingual Books for Class 1 Marathi School Students from This Year: Gaikwad

Students of class 1 studying in Marathi medium schools will now be taught integrated and bilingual textbooks. It will be introduced from the coming academic year, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. She added that students would be able to understand the subjects better if it is in their mother tongue. The books will have English and Marathi words.

“Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class I in the state," Gaikwad said.

Learning in mother tongue is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which gives emphasis to regional languages apart from other languages such as English and Hindi. “Wherever possible, students till class 5 in schools should be taught in mother tongue/regional language/local language," the policy states.

The minister made the comments while replying to queries raised by some MLAs in the Assembly for the Maharashtra state budget 2022. Gaikwad said that the demands for the education budget were accepted by a majority in the Assembly. “The demands for grants in the school education department’s budget were positively discussed in the assembly today and they were accepted by a majority. During the discussion, members of both sides made a number of valuable suggestions. My department has taken note of all the suggestions," she said.

The state government’s School Education and Sports Department will also be providing online math content to over one lakh school students to improve learning outcomes in the subject. The content will available for students of classes 1 to 10 in government schools in the state. The online math learning content will be in Marathi. The online resources will be provided to across 488 schools in the first phase and will be for free.

