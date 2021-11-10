BITS Pilani Begins Admissions for Integrated Learning Programmes for Working Professionals

BITS Pilani has started the admission process for its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) that are designed for and offered to only working professionals looking to upgrade their educational qualifications in industry-relevant technology and management domains.

WILP includes a range of programmes from BTech, MTech, MSc, to MBA, and diploma holders. These are offered exclusively for working professionals in industry sectors such as IT & ITES, automotive, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and BFSI.

>Also read| Free Online Courses That Can Help You Attain an IIT Certification, JEE Advanced Not Needed

Advertisement

Classes will be conducted mostly on weekends or after business hours so that working professionals can pursue these programmes without taking any career break. The courses will be taught in a blend of classroom and experiential learning. Experiential learning consists of lab exercises, assignments, case studies, and work-integrated activities.

Working professionals who are keen to apply to the programmes can do so online by visiting BITS Pilani’s official website at bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in. The last date for registration is December 6.

IT and ITES sector employees can pursue WILP with specialization in trending domains like data analytics, business analytics, Internet of Things, embedded systems, security, networks and cloud, fintech, software engineering, infrastructure management, etc.

>Read| IIT Guwahati Launches 4 Drone-based Technology, Skill Development Centres

While the manufacturing sector professionals can pursue programmes that enable them to specialize in domains such as automotive electronics, automotive engineering, design engineering, digital manufacturing, process engineering, quality management, and manufacturing management, etc.

WILP offers a range of technology and management programmes for the pharmaceutical & health care sector employees as well.

>Read| IIT Bhubaneswar Invites Application for 3-week Winter Internship, College Students can Apply

“The programme has enabled over 87,000 working people to get industry-relevant higher education qualifications without taking a career sabbatical for over the last 40 years," claims BITS Pilani.

Prof G Sundar Director Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani said, “While working professionals strive to excel in highly technical and challenging careers, we aim to provide them with the highest quality education experience relevant to their specialisation along with opportunities to upgrade and stay relevant, and that too without having to take any career breaks."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.