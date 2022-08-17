BITS Pilani Begins Direct Admission for its BTech Courses for Class 12 Toppers, Know How to Apply

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has opened the online registration window for direct admissions into its courses for all board toppers. Those who have secured first ranks in their respective class 12 board examinations (PCM/PCB stream) will be eligible for admission to BITS Pilani’s integrated courses. The last date to submit the applications for direct admission to the institute is August 31.

According to the official announcement, only students who have received the first rank in their boards will be eligible for admission. It is also to be noted by aspirants that if more than one candidate has been titled by a board as the first rank holder, BITS Pilani will enroll a maximum of four students only.

Also read| #ChaloJantarMantar: NEET, JEE, CUET Aspirants Protest After Tech Glitches in Entrance Exams, Demand Extra Attempt

Advertisement

BITS 2022 Direct Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Students should be from PCM/PCB streams. They should have received the highest total percentage of marks in class 12 out of all students.

BITS 2022 Direct Admissions: How to apply

Step 1. Open the official portal, bitsadmission.com.

Step 2. Select the application link, available on the homepage.

Step 3. Candidates must now register with their full name, gender, date of birth, and email address.

Step 4. Next, the candidates need to fill out their personal, academic and contact information.

Step 5. Upload the required documents.

Step 6. Finally, the candidates must pay a Rs 1,000 application fee. It can be paid using net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

Step 7. Once paid submit the form to complete the process.

Advertisement

Step 8. Download and make a copy of the application form for future reference.

BITS Pilani provides courses at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. Full-time courses are available in a variety of fields, including engineering, science, commerce, computer applications, pharmacy, management, arts, humanities, and social sciences, among others. The varsity conducts admission test — BITSAT — for non-toppers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here