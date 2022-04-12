BITS Pilani Offers Upskilling Programme in New Age Manufacturing Technologies

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani along with Cummins India are offering upskilling programmes to empower entry-level associates and shop floor employees with professional degrees, new-age power skills and industry knowledge to create a strong foundation in their career journey.

The employees enrolled in both programmes are a diversified group selected from critical functions like manufacturing, engineering, purchasing, quality, marketing, and supply chain. The programme enables employees to fulfil their dream of acquiring an engineering degree from one of the top institutes in India without taking a career break. The programme also provides exposure and visibility that adds immense value to their personal and professional development.

The partnership was initiated in August 2017 with a pilot batch of 40 employees of Cummins India getting enrolled in the BTech programme. Since then, two batches comprising of 85 employees have successfully graduated with BTech and MTech degrees, claims the manufacturing company.

BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division has equipped over 1,00,000 working professionals with career-advancing skills in industries such as IT & ITES, automotive, manufacturing, pharma, chemicals, metals and mining to teach the candidates, says the official press release.

“In line with our ‘Hire to Develop’ philosophy, and to make Cummins a true learning organization, we continuously invest in the development of our employees in various ways. One of many such interventions is our investment in Sponsored Education Programmes for our employees that include flexible options to continue formal education. We cherish and take pride in our collaboration with BITS Pilani for its unique Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILPs) designed to provide a holistic learning experience to our employees. Our employees immensely value and have tremendously benefitted from these learning programmes," Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader, Cummins India said.

Talking about the collaboration, Prof G Sundar, Director Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani said, “We are proud and pleased at the same time to be collaborating with one of the leading manufacturing companies, Cummins India. We at BITS Pilani WILP constantly strive to build and offer programmes with curricula that are well suited to enhance the technical competencies required for organizations in various sectors, and in so doing, transform working professionals in a way that will facilitate their individual career growth without taking a sabbatical."

