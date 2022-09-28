The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, which offers various higher education degree programmes for working professionals, has started admission process for MTech in Data Science & Engineering, M.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), and Post Graduate certificate programmes in AI & ML and Full Stack Engineering. The last date to apply for admissions in any of these programmes is October 10, 2022.

These programmes, which have been designed with inputs from the industry, help impart both theoretical and well-rounded conceptual knowledge of various new-age technologies. Among various aspects, these industry-focused programmes will aid working professionals in making a difference in their organizations and businesses by also helping them develop innovative solutions and the ability to think strategically.

Advertisement

Read | BITS Pilani Offers Online BSc in Computer Science, Anyone Can Apply, JEE, BITSAT Not Required

MTech in Data Science and Engineering

This four-semester programme helps you prepare for a career in Data Science, as it covers fundamentals to advanced skill and knowledge areas. The programme helps software and IT professionals build skillsets that are required to advance their careers as Data Analyst, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and Data Scientist, etc.

MTech in AI & ML

Advertisement

The set of core courses and electives of this programme have been carefully designed in such a manner that it aids in comprehensive development of skills and knowledge for a learner, claims the institite.

The programme even aims to help a learner gain better understanding of the software engineering requirements for implementing ML systems on large datasets and in resource-constrained environments — and all this, while keeping a tab on the underlying ethical issues in applying AI and ML.

Advertisement

PG Certificatein Full Stack Engineering

With advancements in web-based, mobile, and desktop application development, Full Stack developers and engineers have emerged as some of the most strategic and coveted assets in the software industry. With a deep understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle, including planning, requirement gathering, design, development, testing, deployment, and production support, Full Stack engineers can drive projects far more efficiently and effectively and thus command a higher value in the job market.

Advertisement

This 11-month comprehensive programme has been designed for working professionals who wish to advance their career in the IT industry by mastering a full stack of multiple technologies, acquiring an ability to architect high impact solutions, envision and design great new products, solve complex problems, and manage cross-functional collaborations.

Advertisement

PG Certificate in AI & ML

With organizations accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, the demand for AI talent pool is expected to increase significantly. This 11-month Certificate Programme is designed to help working professionals develop an understanding of AI & ML and its building blocks, and equip themselves to address the future requirements of the sector.

For over four decades now, the BITS Pilani WILP division has been offering various higher education degree programmes, which the working professionals from different sectors and industries can leverage to reskill or upskill themselves — and all this, while not having to leave their current professions and roles. WILP are the degree/diploma/certificate programmes, which are developed and conducted by BITS Pilani in association and jointly with organizations representing various industry sectors; they are comparable to BITS Pilani’s regular programmes, both in terms of unit/credit requirements as well as academic rigour.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here