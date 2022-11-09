BITS Pilani's WILP Offers MTech Computer Science for Professionals

The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has launched the M.Tech. Cloud Computing degree programme to help working professionals.

It is a four-semester degree programme designed exclusively for working professionals who can pursue the course without having to take a break from work.

The first, second, and third semesters of the programme cover four courses each. The fourth semester covers dissertation/project work, which enables students to apply concepts and techniques learnt during the programme.

The application process for the course is currently open. The last date for applications for admissions for the M.Tech. Cloud Computing programme is December 5, 2022.

Advertisement

The course will teach about big data, distributed computing, network and security in cloud, building cloud-native applications, cloud economics, and other aspects of cloud computing.

Read | BITS Pilani Offers Online BSc in Computer Science, Anyone Can Apply, JEE, BITSAT Not Required

The education delivery methodology is a blend of classroom and experiential learning, comprising lab exercises, assignments, case studies, and work-integrated activities. The programme also uses a continuous evaluation system for regular assessment to provide timely and frequent feedback to enable working professionals keep track of their progress.

The degree can empower engineers and managers, who work in the areas, such as infrastructure management, data centre operations, cloud deployment, and network-embedded systems. The IT professionals in technical roles, such as DevOps Engineer, Systems Engineer, Network Administrators, Cloud Services Engineer, or techno-managerial roles, such as Infrastructure Lead/ Infrastructure Manager will also derive significant value by pursuing this programme, claims the institute.

Elaborating on the other key highlights of this programme, Prof. Anita Ramachandran, Head - the Computer Science and Information Systems group of BITS Pilani WILP, says, “Among various key aspects, the programme offers a set of courses that aid learners in understanding the design and the development of Cloud-native applications using existing services and APIs, and design and architectural choices made in a Cloud platform from a provider perspective. It will also help them design and implement a Cloud-native application prototype or migrate an existing solution and the continuous lifecycle of an application from development, deployment to management and operations."

Read all the Latest Education News here