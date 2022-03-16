BITSAT 2022 Applications Process Begins, Exam to be Held Twice

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, (BITS) Pilani has begun the admission process for the current academic year. Those interested can apply for the BITSAT 2022 by visiting the official website at bitsadmission.com. The last date to apply is May 21. BITSAT 2022 is an online admission test for admissions into integrated first-degree programs in BITS campuses — Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

Applicants must note that this year, for the first time, BITSAT will be conducted twice a year. As per the notification, the exam will be organised in two sessions — session 1 and session 2. The BITSAT session I will be held from June 20 to 26, while the session II will be held from July 22 to 26.

BITSAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants are required to have completed class 12 exams from a recognised board with minimum marks in PCM and PCB Subjects.

Age limit: There is no minimum or a maximum age limit to apply for BITSAT. However, students who have cleared the class 12 board exam before 2021 are not eligible to appear for the exam.

BITSAT admission 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Applicants first have to visit the official BITS admission website

Step 2. Then go to the homepage, and click on ‘Apply here’ under BITSAT 2022.

Step 3. Following this fill out the online application and upload all documents.

Step 4. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5. Download the application form

Step 6. Take a printout of it for future reference.

BITSAT 2022: Application fees

Applicants must note that for applying for the institute, they are required to pay the application fee for the number of BITSAT 2022 sessions they want to appear in. For the male candidates, the application fee is Rs 3300 and for female candidates, it is Rs 2800.

Meanwhile, BITS Pilani soon will be releasing the BITSAT 2022 syllabus. The released syllabus will contain the list of subjects and topics from which questions will be asked for the exams. Further, to prepare for the exams candidates can also refer to the BITSAT previous year question paper.

