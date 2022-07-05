BITSAT Session 2 Registrations Begin, How to Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examinations today, July 4. Interested candidates can apply at bitsadmission.com, the official website. Only applicants who took the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 session 1 exam and choose to take it again are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.

The deadline to submit an application for BITSAT session 2 is July 20. The entrance exam will be held from August 3 to August 7 in online mode. BITSAT-2022 is a computer-based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: How To Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

Step 3. Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

Step 4. Read all the instructions carefully and proceed towards filling a form

Step 5. Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.

Step 6. Upload required documents

Step 7. Pay the BITSAT application fee

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: Fee

If students did not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when filling out the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022, they must pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate).

When completing the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam, students will be asked to choose their preferred centre. The centres must also be selected by the candidates from those in Kathmandu, Dubai, or India.

Candidates who will be selecting centres in India or Kathmandu will have to list three preferences, and one will be chosen from the list. If a candidate chooses Dubai as their centre, they will only be asked to select Dubai as their centre preference and will not be prompted to select any additional centres.

