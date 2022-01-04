BITSoM Records 100% Summer Internship, Top 10% get Stipend of Rs 3.01 Lakh

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) Mumbai’s founding class has achieved 100 per cent summer placement internships, with students being picked by many leading corporates in the country, claims the institute. The top 10 per cent of the accepted offers have an average two-month stipend of Rs 3,01,538, and the top 30 per cent have an average two-month stipend of Rs 2,61,712. The top half of the class has an average two-month stipend of Rs 2,29,280. The average stipend amounts to Rs 1,61,610 for the two-month internship.

A total of 50 organisations made offers in the summer internship process. The students will join their respective organisations for internships from April to May 2022.

Some of the recruiters who made offers to students of BITSoM include Bain & Co, Kearney, Arthur D Little, Deloitte, PwC, E, Korn Ferry (Hay Group), Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer, Beiersdorf (Nivea), Pidilite, Hershey, Aditya Birla Group, Cisco, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cervin Ventures (a Silicon Valley-based VC fund) and ICICI Prudential AMC among others.

Commenting on the summer placements of the founding class, Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Dean BITSoM said, “We have made a strong start for an institute in its first year. Many top companies visited our campus, and we received positive feedback on the quality and energy of our founding class. We thank our corporate partners for their enthusiastic support. Many more recruiters whom we are in conversations with have committed to participate both in final placements and in next year’s internships. We are confident of an even stronger showing next year."

BITSoM is a business school under the aegis of BITS Pilani. Located in India’s business capital, Mumbai, the management institute offers MBA programmes that aim to bring out the best in the next generation of leaders.

