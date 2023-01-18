Blue-collar Jobs to Grow by 12% in 2023 Compared to 2022, Finds Report

Avsar has released a report showcasing the trends for blue-collar jobs in 2023. The survey has revealed that blue-collar jobs will grow by 12 per cent this year as compared to 2022.

As per the report, drivers, repair managers, electricians, warehouse associates, inspectors/packers, landscape labourers, refuse collectors, flooring installers, mechanics, technicians, and electricians will remain in high demand. Furthermore, the demand will come mostly from sectors like logistics and mobility, e-commerce, facility management, information technology, retail and quick service restaurants, manufacturing, and banking and financial services.

The survey further states that Delhi (15 per cent), Bengaluru (14 per cent), Mumbai (13 per cent), Hyderabad (8 per cent) and Pune (7 per cent) are the major contributors to blue-collar jobs. In terms of gender, the blue-collar workforce has undergone several changes over the years. There is an increasing number of women taking up blue-collar jobs and the report suggests more than 30 per cent of blue-collar job seekers are women. Hence, the current men-to-women ratio for blue-collar jobs is 42:58.

Commenting on the 2023 trends for blue-collar jobs, Navneet Singh, CEO, Avsar, said, “The post-Covid job market is certainly growing. The hiring scenario specifically across blue-collar workers remains progressive. Despite the unstable global economic conditions and impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian economy is optimistic about its growth prospects. We anticipate that the hiring trends of 2022 are expected to continue in 2023 as well."

A new-age tech-driven solution for hiring requirements, Avsar offers talent management services across verticals. It includes end-to-end recruitment solutions for staff hiring, leadership hiring and outsourcing recruitment. It also offers campus recruitment facilities and payroll management solutions.

