BMC Asks Mumbai-Based Schools, Colleges to Display Names in Marathi on Signboards

Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked schools in the city to display their names in Marathi at visible spots. In a circular issued by the education officer, it directed all schools falling under its jurisdiction to display school names in Marathi on large signboards in front of the school. The notice is applicable to the government as well as private schools.

The names of the schools must be in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards of having a size of eight by three feet. “BMC education department has issued a circular & has asked all schools under its jurisdiction to put names of the schools in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards of 8×3 feet size with viability outside school," as per a tweet by news agency ANI.

This comes after Mumbai university directed its affiliated colleges to use Marathi and not just English. Like the schools, the colleges too have been instructed to display their names in bold Marathi letters in visible locations. The admission process prospectus too must be available in Marathi, the varsity had instructed.

Earlier, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that students studying in class 1 in Marathi medium schools will now be taught integrated and bilingual textbooks from the upcoming academic year. The books will have both English and Marathi words. Gaikwad had said that students would be able to understand the subjects better if it is written in their mother tongue.

“Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class I in the state," Gaikwad had said.

